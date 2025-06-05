This Is How Long You Should Be Able to Hold a Plank

When it comes to fitness, planking isn’t just for memes or awkward yoga class flashbacks. It’s one of the best core-strengthening moves out there — no equipment, no jumping, just pure willpower and a solid playlist.

Sure, the world record for a plank is a jaw-dropping 9 hours and 38 minutes (for men) and 4 hours and 30 minutes(for women), but unless you're planning to spend your entire Saturday on the floor questioning your life choices, here’s what you need to aim for by age group:

🧍‍♀️ In Your 20s: 1–2 Minutes

You’ve got energy, flexibility, and knees that haven’t betrayed you yet. Now’s the time to build strong core habits. Your future self (and spine) will thank you.

🧍 In Your 30s: 1–2 Minutes

Metabolism might be starting to slow down (rude), and work-from-desk life is creeping in. Keep that plank going strong to support your back and hips — and balance out all that scrolling.

RELATED: 20 Modern Trends We’ll Probably Regret in 10 Years

🧘 In Your 40s: 1 Minute or More

This decade is about maintaining what you’ve built — and preventing those annoying repetitive strain injuries. A solid 1-minute hold shows your core is still in business.

🚶 In Your 50s: 30–60 Seconds

Stability is the name of the game. Planks help reduce your risk of slips and spills — and bonus: they improve posture, too. (Yes, even after all that time spent hunched over emails.)

🧓 In Your 60s and Up: 20–30 Seconds

No shame in a modified plank! Even short holds with proper form can help maintain balance, strength, and independence. Remember: it's not about perfection, it’s about consistency.

😬 Shaking After 5 Seconds?

Normal. It might mean your core muscles are waving a tiny white flag. But with regular practice (and maybe fewer desk marathons), your strength will improve, and those wobbles will turn into solid holds.

Bottom line? Your age doesn’t have to define your fitness, but having a guideline helps. So roll out the yoga mat, cue up your favourite hype song, and give it a go. Just don’t forget to breathe — and maybe set a timer you can reach from the floor.