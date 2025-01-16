20 Modern Trends We’ll Probably Regret in 10 Years

Remember the planking era? Yep, people wasted entire months lying flat on random surfaces for the internet’s amusement.

While that trend is (thankfully) behind us, today’s modern habits might not age any better—and some could even leave us shaking our heads in a decade.

Social media is buzzing with predictions about which current trends will spark regret down the line, and some of these hit home. Let’s dive into 20 trends that might have us facepalming in the future.

1. Oversharing Every Life Detail Online

From meal pics to messy breakups, some people are putting everything on the internet. Spoiler alert: the worst parts will likely resurface.

2. Filming Kids for Clout

Recording your child’s tantrums or awkward moments for likes? Cute now, but imagine how those videos might feel to them as adults.

3. Bullying Teachers Out of the Profession

With the teaching profession already struggling, this one feels particularly rough. Respect for educators needs a serious comeback.

4. Devaluing Craftsmanship

We’ve become a culture of “fast” everything—fashion, furniture, even food. Handmade, quality items deserve better.

5. Trusting TikTok Influencers Over Experts

Sure, TikTok hacks are fun, but maybe leave medical advice to doctors and financial tips to actual pros.

6. Cosmetic Surgery Fads

Buccal fat removal, we’re looking at you. Trends in beauty change, but the procedures often stick around.

7. Face Tattoos

Face ink might seem edgy now, but will future-you agree when it’s time for a corporate meeting or family reunion?

8. Giving Kids Unlimited Screen Time

Yes, it’s easier to hand over an iPad, but what’s the long-term impact on their social skills and mental health?

9. Letting Kids Run the Show

Parents being “too soft” is another hot topic. Setting boundaries isn’t cruel—it’s crucial.

10. Giving Kids Truly Awful Names

Creative names are great, but some modern choices might have kids begging for a legal name change.

11. Ditching Privacy

We live in a surveillance-heavy world. From social media to smart devices, oversharing now might mean regret later.

12. Sending DNA to Random Companies

The rise of at-home DNA kits might feel fun and convenient, but privacy concerns loom large.

13. Relying on A.I. for Everything

From essays to love letters, using A.I. for shortcuts could lead to a lack of critical thinking skills—and maybe a little embarrassment when it’s obvious.

14. Anti-Intellectualism

Rejecting knowledge for the sake of vibes? Not the flex you think it is.

15. Normalizing Sports Betting

Betting apps have made gambling more accessible than ever, but the long-term impact on finances could be devastating.

16. Having an OnlyFans

It’s a valid hustle, but many wonder how society might view this content down the road.

17. The “Broccoli” Haircut

This trendy haircut might just end up as the mullet of the 2020s.

18. Buying NFTs

Remember when people spent millions on digital art and avatars? Good luck explaining that one to future generations.

19. Buying Cybertrucks

Elon Musk’s futuristic vehicles might be polarizing now, but will their bold design still turn heads in 10 years—or just turn into a meme?

20. Painting Walls Grey

Neutral walls might feel timeless today, but some predict we’ll miss a splash of colour in our lives. (Thankfully, this one’s easy to fix—just repaint!)

Final Thoughts

Trends come and go, but a little foresight can save you some future cringe. Whether it’s resisting the urge to overshare or reconsidering that face tattoo, a little reflection now might save us all from collective regret later.