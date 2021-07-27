This Is How Much Money You Have Left On An Unused Gift Cards

A new survey from Bankrate finds 51% of adults have unused gift cards, vouchers, or store credits at home in a drawer right now!

The average person is sitting on $116, and many times the money is never spent. Bankrate.com says 73% of those with unused gift cards, vouchers, or credits have been holding on to them for a year or more.

Experts say there’s no reason to let the value on a gift card go to waste.

There are plenty of websites that will offer cash for them. Raise, CardCash, and GiftCash allow you to sell the card and receive around 80-90% of the value. Another option: Give the card to someone else, even if there’s a small remainder left.