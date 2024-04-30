This is How Much Sitting, Standing, Walking and Sleeping We Should Do In A Day!

A recent study found that for optimal health, you’ll need to spend a whopping four hours every day engaged in some degree of physical activity.

According to researchers in Australia, the ideal breakdown was approximately: eight hours of sleep, five hours of standing, six hours of sitting and four hours split between light and moderate physical activity.

That breakdown contributed to maintaining ideal glycemic control and promoted heart health.

