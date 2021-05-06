This is The Best Commercial Of The Year

A funny commercial for Extra gum is looking at what we want our after-pandemic life to be.

It takes place “sometime in the not so distant future” on a day when the lockdown suddenly ends.

“We can see people again! How about that?”

Bearded men emerge from their apartments and a woman wearing pajamas sits up from under a pile of old pizza boxes — all set to the soundtrack of Celine Dion’s 1996 power ballad, “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.”

And then some interesting things happen in a park…

I didn’t think I’d be crying at a gum commercial today but here we are!