This Is Why We’re So Tired In December!

Working longer hours, staying up late to watch Christmas television and late-night parties are the main reasons adults get less sleep in December.

And more than one in five go to bed past 11 pm and are up before 7 am.

The study of 2,000 adults who celebrate Christmas found 61 percent also admit they lose track of time during the festive period due to shorter days and spending time at home with loved ones.

A typical person will start to fall asleep around 10:40 pm each night, although many can’t get to bed before midnight.

The research also found that on Christmas Day itself, adults would like to be up and about by exactly 7:41 am.

More than one in four like to get up early to make the most of the big day – but 15 percent are simply roused by excited kids.

Another tenth hauls themselves out of bed earlier than they may like to get an early start on the mammoth roast dinner.

