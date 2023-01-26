This Scent Effectively Reduces Work Stress With Daily Use Says New Study

Researchers in Iran concluded that Rose oil can effectively reduce job stress in an experiment that analyzed the aromas’ impact on nurses.

The oils have soared in popularity in recent years. The global market is estimated to be worth $8.8 billion as of last year but is expected to skyrocket to $15.3 billion in the next five years.

Aromatherapy has been a key player in health and wellness for years now. It’s often used during massages and even daily in household oil diffusers…

The study author says that essential oils influence the brain and nervous systems. Not only do they smell great, but the oils can be used to treat certain ailments and lull users to sleep.