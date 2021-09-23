Listen Live

This Year’s Sexy Halloween Costume Is Here And It’s Bernie Sanders

Is Bernie Sanders Sexy?

By Kool Mornings

Finally, a sexy Halloween costume that I can get on board with!

 

 

The Vermont senator is the inspiration behind a new sexy Halloween costume.

 

It’s being sold by an online store dollskill.com and called the “Trickz N Treatz” retailing for about $85.

 

According to the outfit’s description, the look is meant for “you to be a viral internet meme! This political chairman costume comes with a grey coat, cozy mittens, and a face mask for a total insta-worthy moment.”

 

 

The costume’s concept is based on the viral photos snapped at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration, which became an instant meme thanks to Sanders’ cozy mittens and mean mug.

 

Related posts

Over Half Of People Agree “Life Hacks” Are Most Useful In The Kitchen

No Need For Beer Goggles! New Study Finds That Bar Patrons Think They’re Hot!

Welcome To Fall Or Autumn!