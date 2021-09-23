This Year’s Sexy Halloween Costume Is Here And It’s Bernie Sanders

Finally, a sexy Halloween costume that I can get on board with!

The Vermont senator is the inspiration behind a new sexy Halloween costume.

It’s being sold by an online store dollskill.com and called the “Trickz N Treatz” retailing for about $85.

According to the outfit’s description, the look is meant for “you to be a viral internet meme! This political chairman costume comes with a grey coat, cozy mittens, and a face mask for a total insta-worthy moment.”

The costume’s concept is based on the viral photos snapped at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration, which became an instant meme thanks to Sanders’ cozy mittens and mean mug.