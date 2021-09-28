THIS YEAR’S TOP HALLOWEEN COSTUMES

According to Goodwill’s annual Halloween Survey, three in four people plan to celebrate Halloween this year.

The most popular ways people plan to celebrate include giving out candy to trick-or-treaters, wearing a costume or dressing up, decorating their homes, and attending a party (either in-person or virtual) with family/friends.

The Pandemic is still on people’s minds with concerns for safety still very relevant!

Roughly two-thirds of adults indicate their Halloween plans will be impacted to some extent by concerns with unvaccinated family members, friends, or neighbours and/or the inability of children ages 12 and younger to get vaccinated.

The Goodwill Halloween Survey also found that Halloween costumes based on pop culture trends or characters from TV, movies, video games, or books are the most popular among respondents planning to dress up this year.

Other Halloween costumes that people are looking for include, witches, ghosts, zombies, or werewolves.

The survey also found that Goodwill stores top the list (88%) of favourite places to shop among those who prefer DIY costumes and look for materials at thrift stores.

