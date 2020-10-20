Listen Live

Three Treat-Filled Christmas Advent Calendar’s You Need

Full-size single pack of Doritos behind each door

By Darryl on the Drive, Kool Eats

Amazon has been selling Christmas Advent Calendars like CRAZY! I’m on a waiting list for a Peppa Pig Calendar. From ‘Friends‘ to LEGO and video game themes, can we just be honest, calendars that give us 25 treats is the way to go!

Doritos Advent Calendar

  • Doritos advent calendar with a full sized single 40 g pack of Doritos behind each door
  • 25 Doritos surprises makes the perfect festive countdown for Christmas 2020
  • With this advent calendar you can celebrate the ‘days of Christmas’ with Doritos tortilla chips instead of chocolate
  • Contains cool original, tangy cheese and chili heatwave

Reese’s Pieces Peanut Butter Cups Calendar

  • Surprise Behind Door 24.
  • Reese’s White Peanut Butter Cup Miniatures.
  • Reese’s Dark Peanut Butter Cup Miniatures.

Celebrations Giant Advent Calendar

  • An advent calendar containing miniature versions of all your favourite chocolate brands
  • Contains Maltesers Teasers, Galaxy Milk, Galaxy Caramel, Mars, Snickers, Twix, Milky Way and Bounty

Related posts

MUST TRY: Hot Chocolate… BOMBS? 😍

The Rock Surprised a 101 Year-Old Grandma with Tequila

The Sanderson Sisters Are Back for a ‘Hocus Pocus’ Reunion