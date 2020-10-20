Three Treat-Filled Christmas Advent Calendar’s You Need
Full-size single pack of Doritos behind each door
Amazon has been selling Christmas Advent Calendars like CRAZY! I’m on a waiting list for a Peppa Pig Calendar. From ‘Friends‘ to LEGO and video game themes, can we just be honest, calendars that give us 25 treats is the way to go!
Doritos Advent Calendar
- Doritos advent calendar with a full sized single 40 g pack of Doritos behind each door
- 25 Doritos surprises makes the perfect festive countdown for Christmas 2020
- With this advent calendar you can celebrate the ‘days of Christmas’ with Doritos tortilla chips instead of chocolate
- Contains cool original, tangy cheese and chili heatwave
Reese’s Pieces Peanut Butter Cups Calendar
- Surprise Behind Door 24.
- Reese’s White Peanut Butter Cup Miniatures.
- Reese’s Dark Peanut Butter Cup Miniatures.
Celebrations Giant Advent Calendar
- An advent calendar containing miniature versions of all your favourite chocolate brands
- Contains Maltesers Teasers, Galaxy Milk, Galaxy Caramel, Mars, Snickers, Twix, Milky Way and Bounty