TikTok Exposes This Year’s Hottest Sex Trend For Swingers!

Here’s the deal: Horny travellers are pinning posters of upside-down pineapples to their hotel and cruise ship cabin doors to let fellow vacationers know they’re up for swinging. Some even put out welcome mats with a pineapple on them!

The hashtag #UpsideDownPineapple has clocked a whopping 138 million views on TikTok as of Wednesday, with some clips claiming swingers even leave an actual pineapple upturned out front of their Airbnb accommodation to indicate that they enjoy partner swapping.

But while some lusty vacationers are brazen with their pineapple displays, other swingers are more subtle, putting pineapple pins and earrings on their clothing to signify their status.

It’s unclear how the upturned fruit came to signify swinging. However, the popularity of the symbol “rose massively” among the partner swapping community in the 1990s, Men’s Health reported this week.

THE NEXT TIME YOU’RE ON A CRUISE!

According to the popular travel tips website Cruise Mummy, upside-down pineapples are often seen on the cabin doors of cruise ships.

“If you see pineapple on a cruise ship door it means that the people in the cabin are up for meeting other couples for ‘adult fun,’ ” an anonymous tipster on the site wrote.

Cruise ships have long been a place for sexual experimentation, according to experts, with some travellers emboldened by the fact that they’re far from home and not on dry land.