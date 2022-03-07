TikTok Limits Service and Netflix Pulls Out Of Russia!

Following the invasion of Ukraine, the Video-sharing app TikTok has had to limit its service.

TikTok said it had suspended live streaming and new content from its platform as it assesses tough new laws to crack down on “fake news” about Russia’s armed forces.

TikTok, which has around 36 million users in Russia, said the move was about ensuring the safety of its staff and users.

Since Friday, anyone who writes news deemed false about the Russian military could face up to 15 years in jail.

So those 36m TikTok users in Russia will only be able to view other people’s content and not recreate their own. TikTok says it’s making the move to protect its users from breaking Russia’s new “fake news” laws.

The BBC and other news outlets have already stopped reporting in Russia, saying they can no longer be independent. TikTok is Chinese-owned and has over a billion users worldwide and has not spoken out against Russia invading Ukraine.

Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, and Twitter have spoken out against the war and have limited service as a result in the areas…

NETFLIX

Netflix said it was pulling out in protest of the invasion. The firm launched in Russia in 2016 and only has 1 million subscribers there – a fraction of the 220 million it has worldwide. Netflix confirms they were filming a project in Moscow but that has since been put on hold.

Visa, Mastercard and American Express also suspended operations in Russia, although the country’s banks played down the impact on consumers.