TikTok’s Latest Hangover Cure? Dunk Your Face in Ice Water

Forget greasy breakfasts and extra-large double-doubles — TikTok has a new hangover hack, and it involves… sticking your face in a bowl of ice.

Yep, apparently the internet swears that plunging your mug into a glacier bath will snap you out of your Saturday morning regret. The theory? It triggers something called the “mammalian diving reflex,” which is science-speak for “your body panics and slows everything down.” Heart rate drops, digestion chills out, and supposedly — poof — less nausea.

But Does It Work?

Experts say there’s zero hard science proving this works. So basically, it’s less “medical miracle” and more “cold slap to the face.” Still, desperate times call for desperate TikTok trends.

Worst case? You’re still hungover, but at least you’re hungover and awake. And hey, if nothing else, it’s a cheap facial.

Final Thought

So next time you roll out of a Friday night in downtown Barrie, tequila still haunting you, just remember: when Advil fails, your salad bowl full of ice might be waiting.