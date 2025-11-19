Can TikTok’s “Potato Bed” Trend Actually Help You Sleep Better? 🥔😴

If you’ve been scrolling TikTok lately, you may have stumbled across something called the “Potato Bed” — and no, it has nothing to do with hash browns or mashed potatoes (sad).

The idea is simple:

Make your bed look like a giant baked potato… then crawl in and sleep like a baby.

It’s basically a human-sized dog bed made of pillows — because apparently we’re all just exhausted toddlers at this point.

🥔 So What Is a Potato Bed?

It’s a viral sleep hack where you surround yourself with pillows and blankets until you feel like you’re wrapped in carbs and comfort.

Think: cozy nest meets emotional support burrito.

Here’s how you make one:

🔹 Step 1:

Take a fitted sheet and place it upside down on top of your bed.

Don’t tuck it in. Don’t wrap it. Just flop it there like you’ve given up on life for the night.

🔹 Step 2:

Stuff the edges with pillows and blankets.

If you’re someone who bought 12 decorative pillows “for aesthetic purposes,” congratulations — your moment has come.

🔹 Step 3:

Toss another blanket or two on top, climb inside your new potato cocoon, and let your inner hibernating bear take over.

😴 Does It Actually Work?

Fans swear it makes sleep more relaxing because you’re surrounded by softness on all sides — kind of like a giant hug, but from bedding.

If you’ve seen how much grown adults loved those viral human dog beds, this is basically the DIY version.

Does it cure your insomnia? TikTok says yes.

Science says, “Maybe chill.”

But honestly? If it helps you sleep during the Canadian winter, we’ll take it.