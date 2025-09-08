TikTok’s Viral Trend “The Great Lock-In,” Explained 🔒✨

Forget waiting until January 1st to make a resolution you’ll abandon by January 21st. TikTok’s latest obsession says: start failing earlier!

It’s called “The Great Lock-In,” and it’s all about committing to a goal now — and carrying it through to the end of the year.

What Is the Great Lock-In?

Think of it as a late-year New Year’s Resolution. Instead of coasting into the holiday season on pumpkin spice and vibes, you “lock in” on something you want to hyper-focus on for the final 100-ish days of 2025.

Maybe it’s health goals.

Maybe it’s saving money.

Maybe it’s just surviving family Thanksgiving without flipping a table.

Whatever the target, the key is consistency until December 31st.

How It Started

According to Know Your Meme, posts about the Great Lock-In started bubbling a few weeks ago, and now, the hashtag has exploded.

People are joining in publicly as a way to stay accountable — or at least to look like they’re doing something productive before hibernating for winter.

Depending on your follower count, it’s also a way to crowdsource motivation. (Or judgment. TikTok doesn’t exactly do “supportive” softly.)

Déjà Vu?

Of course, this isn’t exactly revolutionary. It’s basically a remix of last year’s “Winter Arc,” the “75 Hard Challenge,” or any number of motivational fads promising to “change your life in 90 days.” But hey, branding is everything.

So, are you ready to lock in? Or will your Great Lock-In just be binge-watching Netflix until 2026? (No judgment — that’s still a commitment.)

🔒 Top 5 Great Lock-In Goals That Won’t Make You Miserable

Finish a TV series → Because finally wrapping The Sopranos counts as character growth. 📺

Declutter one drawer → Not the whole house, just the junk drawer. Baby steps.

Drink more water → Or at least swap one iced coffee for actual H₂O. 💧

Walk more → Even if it’s just laps around Canadian Tire pretending you’re “shopping.”

Survive the holidays → If you make it through December without a family feud over Monopoly, you’ve already won. 🎄