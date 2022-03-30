Tim Hortons Is Testing An Automated Drive-Thru!
Welcome to the future…
The first trial location with this new technology will be in Tecumseh, Ontario. That’s just outside of Windsor.
The new technology is hosted in a second drive-thru lane that features a conveyer belt that moves a guest’s order above the first drive-thru lane without human contact.
After paying, the customer will receive their order through an automated receiving box with electric doors while still in the drive-thru.
This isn’t the only new format in which to grab your coffee. At a location in Toronto, the company is testing a “walk-up window,” so guests don’t need to go into the store.
We’re testing something new at a handful of Tims restaurants! These automated drive-thru pickup points use a conveyor system for both on-site and mobile orders. pic.twitter.com/0VlJaJC3dG
— Tim Hortons (@TimHortons) March 28, 2022