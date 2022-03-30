Tim Hortons Is Testing An Automated Drive-Thru!

The first trial location with this new technology will be in Tecumseh, Ontario. That’s just outside of Windsor.

The new technology is hosted in a second drive-thru lane that features a conveyer belt that moves a guest’s order above the first drive-thru lane without human contact.

After paying, the customer will receive their order through an automated receiving box with electric doors while still in the drive-thru.

This isn’t the only new format in which to grab your coffee. At a location in Toronto, the company is testing a “walk-up window,” so guests don’t need to go into the store.