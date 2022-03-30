Listen Live

Tim Hortons Is Testing An Automated Drive-Thru!

Welcome to the future…

By Kool Eats

 

The first trial location with this new technology will be in Tecumseh, Ontario. That’s just outside of Windsor.

 

The new technology is hosted in a second drive-thru lane that features a conveyer belt that moves a guest’s order above the first drive-thru lane without human contact.

 

After paying, the customer will receive their order through an automated receiving box with electric doors while still in the drive-thru.

 

This isn’t the only new format in which to grab your coffee.  At a location in Toronto, the company is testing a “walk-up window,” so guests don’t need to go into the store.

 

