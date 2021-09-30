Tim Hortons Has Launched A Clothing Line

While you’re in picking up your Tim Bits and coffee, why not pick up a new Timmy’s hoodie!

In honour of International Coffee day yesterday, Canada’s favourite coffee place has launched the Double Double Collection that includes, hoodies, sweat pants, t-shirts, travel mugs that will be sold through their website!

The clothing line is a limited edition thing and was made in Canada!

Hoodies and sweatpants will be priced at $30.30 each, T-shirts are $20.20 and the travel mugs are set at $10.10.

A portion of the proceeds from purchases made with the clothing line will be donated to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

The line is already sold out!