‘Time’ Magazine’s ‘Person Of The Year’ Elon Musk!

“Time” magazine named ELON MUSK its person of the year, saying he’s, “the richest example of a massive shift in our society.”

.@elonmusk is TIME’s 2021 Person of the Year. See how the richest man on the planet is reshaping our world—and beyond #TIMEPOY https://t.co/kxujBpxSEG pic.twitter.com/McylFsiI5u — TIME (@TIME) December 13, 2021

Related: Elon Musk is willing to donate $6 billion to help solve world hunger…

EIGHT SIMPLE PLEASURES RICH PEOPLE DON’T GET TO EXPERIENCE

Sure, Elon Musk has billions of dollars and rockets and stuff. But you can’t BUY any of the things on this list. Someone asked people to name simple, everyday pleasures in life that super-rich people don’t get to experience. Here are some of the best answers we’ve seen.

1. The excitement that comes with finding a $10 bill in an old coat.

2. Not having to worry someone’s just dating you for your money.

3. The thrill of finding a favourite product on sale.

4. The intense family bonds that come with not having money. That “you and me against the world” vibe.

5. The good aspects of public transportation. Like reading on the subway, or having a weird-but-interesting conversation on the bus.

6. That great feeling when you fill up your gas tank and don’t have to worry for a while.

7. The pride that comes with making a big purchase. Like when you finally saved up to get a car.

8. Having to get creative in the kitchen and use what you’ve got. Then you’re oddly proud when it actually tastes pretty good.