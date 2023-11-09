TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET WILL HOST ‘SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE’ THIS WEEKEND

Saturday Night Live tweeted that Timothée Chalamet will make his second stint as host of the long-running late-night NBC series on November 11. Chalamet made his Saturday Night Live hosting debut on December 12, 2020.

Boygenius — the indie supergroup comprised of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus — will serve as musical guests on the November 11th episode of SNL.

Chalamet’s next movie is Wonka, which opens Dec. 8; his film Dune 2, originally scheduled to drop this November, had its premiere date delayed to March 2024 due to the SAG-AFTRA strike which is now tentatively over!