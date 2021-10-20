Tinder Adds New ‘Plus One’ Feature For Finding Wedding Dates

Do you need a date for your cousin’s wedding in a hurry so you can appear happy? Tinder has got you covered.

The dating app feature is called ‘Plus One’ and it allows users to let others know they are either looking for a date or actually willing and able to attend another person’s big event!

It’s like wedding crashers!

Plus One is being launched in partnership with WeddingWire, a wedding planning resource which expects to see up to a 20 per cent increase in weddings in 2021 and 2022.

Tinder also revealed that users may already be trying to enlist dates to act as wedding dates, with mentions of ‘plus one’ in Tinder bios increasing 45 per cent since the beginning of the year.