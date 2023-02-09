TINDER IS NOW MAKING IT EASIER TO AVOID COMING ACROSS YOUR BOSS

Most people have had an awkward run-in with someone while they’re working the dating scene, and that happens on dating apps too. Like when you happen to stumble on an ex, your boss, or, like, your dentist.

Tinder announced some new privacy and safety features, and one that they’re rolling out will allow you to block someone’s profile. Previously, you could only do this after “matching” with someone.

Now, if you’re looking through suggested profiles and you come across a co-worker or something, you can just block them to avoid each other.

There’s also another feature called “Incognito Mode,” but it’s only available to paying subscribers. It lets you lurk around, and the only people who can see you are the ones who you’ve already “liked” in the app.

Tinder is also making it easier to report bad behaviour, including using inappropriate language in chats and harassment. If you’re on the app, you’ll be introduced to those new features when you get the update.