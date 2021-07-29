Listen Live

Tinder Users Are Setting Their Location to the Olympic Village to Date Athletes

Shoot your shot... FOR GOLD!

By Cash

Would you swipe right on an Olympic athlete? Or would they swipe right on you!

via GIPHY

Tinder now has an option called Tinder Passport, which is accessible for Tinder Plus and Gold members.

When using the feature, you can change your location to wherever and search for cities worldwide.

Reed Kayner, a TikTok user, shared the hack

@reedkavner

I was on swim team until I was 12 so we'll have that in common

♬ Into The Thick Of It! – The Backyardigans

Related posts

Incredible Moments From The Olympics So Far!

Another Motel in Our Area is About To Hit Netflix

The Trailer For ‘Jackass Forever’ Is Here