Tinder Users Are Setting Their Location to the Olympic Village to Date Athletes
Shoot your shot... FOR GOLD!
Would you swipe right on an Olympic athlete? Or would they swipe right on you!
Tinder now has an option called Tinder Passport, which is accessible for Tinder Plus and Gold members.
When using the feature, you can change your location to wherever and search for cities worldwide.
Reed Kayner, a TikTok user, shared the hack
@reedkavner
I was on swim team until I was 12 so we'll have that in common