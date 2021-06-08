Listen Live

TINDER WILL LET YOU BLOCK YOUR EX & BOSS FROM SEEING YOU

Now you can avoid swiping your cousin!

By Kool Relationships

Tinder knows it’s creepy to come across your ex, or a relative, or even your manager as you’re swiping through.

 

Now the app has a new block contacts feature. It allows you to block people stored in your phone. So, you won’t see them, and they won’t see you. 

 

Nearly a quarter of users have come across coworkers or family while using the app. Forty percent say they’ve run across an ex while perusing online.

