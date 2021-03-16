Tinder Will Let You Run Background Checks On Dates!

You no longer need a friend or a relative in policing to screen your upcoming dates.

Tinder and other Match Group-owned dating platforms will soon allow everyday users to conduct background checks on their matches.

The technology will come courtesy of Match’s new technology from Garbo, a nonprofit that seeks to permit everyday citizens to vet people based on basic info such as their first name and phone number.

Using this new app, Tinder users will reportedly be able to determine if someone they’re courting online has a criminal record or other court designations like a restraining order.