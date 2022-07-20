Tip On How To Keep Your Utilities Bill Cool During This Hot Summer!

We’re all feeling the summer heat and we don’t just mean the temperatures outside.

With the hot weather taking over this week, ACs are running high and that’s exactly what your utility bill is gonna be in August!

The less electricity you use, the smaller your utility bills will be – plain and simple. That’s easier said than done when it’s a humidex of 40 outside and you need your air conditioner cranked up to full blast just to keep from heat stroke. So how can you keep your cool these hot summer months without sweating it out with your utility bills?

Tips To Keep Your Bills Down This Summer!

Use your major home appliances (like your dishwasher, washing machines, and dryers) early or late in the day (these are “off-peak” hours, and electricity is cheaper during these times).

Turn off your air conditioner when you leave home; set the thermostat at 22, or run it on “low.”

Use an electric fan to bring in the cool air from outside during the morning and evening (because fans use way less electricity than air conditioners).

Close your curtains and/or blinds during the day to block out the heat from the sunlight.

Use a programmable thermostat on your air conditioning and a timer on your pool filter.

Replace old lightbulbs with LED bulbs.

Look for the EnergyStar symbol if you’re shopping for a new air conditioning unit or other major appliance.

Keep the filter in your A/C clean. Vacuum it out once a week to have it work more efficiently and be safer to run.

If your home has an HVAC system, learn how to ”supercool” your home to keep it comfy while reducing energy consumption.

Did you know by planting shrubs and trees outside of your house (specifically on the south and west sides or over your outdoor A/C unit), you can make your cooling systems up to 10 percent more efficient?

Keep the cool air in and the hot air out by sealing cracks, and closing doors and vents.