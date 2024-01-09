TIPS ON HOW TO IMPROVE YOUR VOCABULARY AND SOUND SMARTER
Read every day!
The English language has one of the highest word counts in the world with over 170,000 published in the Oxford Dictionary. But the average English-speaking adult only uses 20,000 to 35,000.
So with plenty of room for improvement, here’s a list of tips from “Reader’s Digest” on how to learn new words and sound smarter:
1. Watch movies, especially the adaptations of your favourite book. (Looks like all those hours spent watching “Pride & Prejudice” weren’t for nothing!)
2. Listen to the radio.
3. Read to your children, or nieces and nephews.
4. When reading on a tablet, if you come across a word you don’t know, there’s usually a feature where you can highlight it and see a dictionary definition.
5. Become an expert on a topic you enjoy. You’ll learn new words that you can use when talking to people about your interests.
6. Join a book club. It’s a good way to discover new books that you normally wouldn’t read.
7. Read magazine articles. Don’t just look at the pictures.
8. Stop being a hermit and get out of the house. Going to museums, or new places, will expose you to new words.