TLC’s Chilli And Matthew Lawrence Confirm The Most 90s Relationship of The Year!

Actor Matthew Lawrence and TLC’s Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas are officially a couple and ’90s babies everywhere are squealing.

Matthew Lawrence appeared in Mrs. Doubtfire in 1993 and on the show Boy Meets World.

The pair made their relationship Insta official on New Year’s eve as they both posted a video of themselves dancing around in matching pyjamas to A-ha’s “Take On Me.”

The couple started dating just before Thanksgiving and spent Christmas together in Atlanta while Lawrence met the singer’s family.

Lawrence was formerly married to Dancing with the Stars pro, Cheryl Burke whom he split from last year. Thomas previously dated Usher and shares a 25-year-old son with her ex, Tron Austin.

The pair were photographed while spending time together in Hawaii over the summer, but according to sources, they were not in a romantic relationship at that time.