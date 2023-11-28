Listen Live

TODAY IS GIVING TUESDAY!

Let's help each other today!

By Kool Mornings

Join GivingTuesday, the world’s largest generosity movement.  Everyone has something to give and every act of generosity counts.

Whether it’s making someone smile, helping a stranger, or giving to those who need our help, every act of generosity counts- everyone has something to give!

The Rock 95 / Kool FM Toy Drive

HOW IT BEGAN

GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. The idea caught on and has grown around the world, inspiring hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

GivingTuesday was founded in 2013 in Canada by CanadaHelps.org, GIV3 and several other founding partners. GivingTuesday has active movements in more than 80 countries, working year-round to inspire generosity around the world, with a common mission to create a world where giving is part of everyday life.

