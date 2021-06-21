Today is Indigenous Peoples Day

Today marks the 25th Indigenous Peoples day, the day officially first began in Canada in 1996, to celebrate the contributions and history of the Métis, Inuit and First Nation peoples. Since then, the day has been observed and celebrated internationally.

Throughout my time in Canada I’ve attended events on this day celebrating Indigenous people, one of the stand out events that I was at was in Yorkton, SK where I was blown away by the Métis dance groups!

Learning about the history of Indigenous Peoples is also part of understanding why a day of celebration is so vital for preserving cultures today.

You can learn more about Indigenous peoples day and Indigenous history month here.