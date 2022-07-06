Today Is International Kissing Day!

No matter which type of kiss you prefer, International Kissing Day on July 6 is the perfect time of year to celebrate this simple but powerful gesture. From French kissing and a formal kiss on the cheek to a kiss hello and kiss goodbye — kissing is an age-old practice with significance that extends far beyond just romance.

FUN FACTS

The Hershey’s Kiss was first introduced in 1907! And up until 1921, each Hershey’s Kiss was Wrapped and stamped by hand.

The first French Kiss (1918)

American servicemen stationed in France came across bold French women, coming up with the term “French kiss.”



Kiss

the American Heavy Metal rock band, Kiss was formed in New York City in 1973. But did you know that when it snows…Seal releases his iconic song “Kiss from a Rose” in 1994



HOW DO PEOPLE RATE THEIR KISSING SKILLS?

#1: “Good” (32%)

#2: “Great” (28%)

#3: “Amazing” (23%)

#4: “Okay” (16%)

#5: “Horrible” (2%)

HOW DO PEOPLE RATE THEIR PARTNERS?

#1: “Amazing” (27%)

#2: “Great” (27%)

#3: “Good” (26%)

#4: “Okay” (12%)

#5: “Horrible” (2%)

PEOPLE RANK THE WORST ATTRIBUTES OF A BAD KISSER

#1: Bad breath (58%)

#2: Too much tongue (20%)

#3: Teeth (10%)

#4: Not enough tongue (6%)

#5: Eye contact (6%)

WHEN DID THE AVERAGE PERSON HAVE THEIR FIRST KISS?

#1: Middle School (36%)

#2: High School (26%)

#3: Elementary School (22%)

#4: 18-21 (8%)

#5: 21-25 (2%)

#6: 25-30 or after 30 (1%)

2% OF PEOPLE HAVE NEVER BEEN KISSED

The majority of them (62%) are men who are between the ages of 18-24 (54%) or 25-34 (31%).

PEOPLE’S TOP KISSING QUIRKS:

#1: Always checking their breath before they kiss someone (42%)

#2: Kissing someone as a dare (31%)

#3: Letting my pet kiss me on the mouth (14%)

#4: Putting on chapstick to get ready (12%)

#5: Being grossed out when parents kiss in front of them (11%)