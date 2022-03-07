Today Is National Cereal Day!

There isn’t a person alive who doesn’t know a bowl of cereal, a spoon and some milk (Lactaid, Almond or soy milk all count!) equals a party in your mouth! Fibre, sugar, raisins, or even lucky charms – the flavours and prizes each box holds are limitless and can add to any humdrum morning. So, let’s snap, crackle and pop through all the reasons why National Cereal Day on March 7 should be in your day planner and on your menu!

FUN FACT:

It gets its name from a goddess

The word cereal is derived from Ceres, the Roman goddess of harvest and agriculture.

Cereal was invented by accident in 1977

John Harvey Kellogg and Will Keith Kellogg were experimenting with boiled wheat, as brothers do. They left a batch out overnight and returned to find it stale. They tried the same process with corn and created what we know today as Kellogg’s Corn Flakes.

1964- ‘Lucky Charms’ hit the shelves

1984-Mr. T cereal makes its debut, making it the first licensed ready-to-eat cereal.