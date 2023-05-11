Today Is National ‘Eat What You Want’ Day!

Restricting yourself from your favourite foods can be difficult. That is why, on May 11, we celebrate National Eat What You Want Day! On this day, people are encouraged to treat themselves by giving in to their sweet tooth, carb-loading without having a marathon to run, and eating breakfast for dinner. Because on Eat What You Want Day, no one can tell you what NOT to eat.

FUN FACTS:

The first diet book “The Art of Living Longer” was published in 1558

The first diet boom was created by William Banting in the 1860s

In late 2010 The Keto Craze kicked in…Although it was created back in 1921, the very low-carb, high-fat diet called the ketogenic diet only becomes trendy a century later.

A LIST OF FOOD PEOPLE WOULD EAT EVERY DAY IF THEY COULD!

#1: Pizza (13%)

#2: Pasta (12%)

#3: Burgers (11%)

#4: Ice cream (11%)

#5: Tacos or burritos (9%)

#6: Chocolate (9%)

#7: French fries (9%)

#8: Donuts (7%)

#9: Cake (6%)

#10: Chips (5%)

#11: Cheese (4%)

#12: Cookies (4%)