Today is Pi Day!
How will you celebrate?
Tuesday, March 14 is Pi Day, a day to celebrate the mathematical constant 3.14159265 (and on and on and on). Pi is the symbol used to represent the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter.
NATIONAL PI DAY HISTORY
In 1988, Larry Shaw organized the earliest known official or large-scale celebration of Pi Day at the San Francisco Exploratorium. The Exploratorium continues to hold Pi Day celebrations.
HOW TO OBSERVE NATIONAL PI DAY
- Celebrate the day with a slice of a pie cut using the mathematical constant of pi.
- Host a pie-eating contest.
- Discuss the significance of the number π.
- Watch the Life of Pi.
- Look for 3.14 in unexpected places. For example, prices, street numbers, or license plates.
- Finding 3.14 deals in as many versions of π as possible. For example
- Think pizza Pi as much as dessert kind of deals on this day!
- Get punny Geeky Greek Pi-inspired t-shirt deals.
- Visit the National Day Calendar Classroom for a National Pi Day lesson.
- Use #NationalPiDay to post on social media.