Today is Pi Day!

How will you celebrate?

Tuesday, March 14 is Pi Day, a day to celebrate the mathematical constant 3.14159265 (and on and on and on). Pi is the symbol used to represent the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. 

NATIONAL PI DAY HISTORY

In 1988, Larry Shaw organized the earliest known official or large-scale celebration of Pi Day at the San Francisco Exploratorium. The Exploratorium continues to hold Pi Day celebrations.

MATH SAYS ROBERT PATTINSON IS WORLD’S MOST BEAUTIFUL MAN

HOW TO OBSERVE NATIONAL PI DAY

  • Celebrate the day with a slice of a pie cut using the mathematical constant of pi.
  • Host a pie-eating contest.
  • Discuss the significance of the number π.
  • Watch the Life of Pi.
  • Look for 3.14 in unexpected places. For example, prices, street numbers, or license plates. 
  • Finding 3.14 deals in as many versions of π as possible.  For example
    • Think pizza Pi as much as dessert kind of deals on this day!
    • Get punny Geeky Greek Pi-inspired t-shirt deals.
    • Visit the National Day Calendar Classroom for a National Pi Day lesson.
  • Use #NationalPiDay to post on social media.

