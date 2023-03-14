Today is Pi Day!

Tuesday, March 14 is Pi Day, a day to celebrate the mathematical constant 3.14159265 (and on and on and on). Pi is the symbol used to represent the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter.

NATIONAL PI DAY HISTORY

In 1988, Larry Shaw organized the earliest known official or large-scale celebration of Pi Day at the San Francisco Exploratorium. The Exploratorium continues to hold Pi Day celebrations.

HOW TO OBSERVE NATIONAL PI DAY