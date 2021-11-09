TONGUE TWISTERS! CAN YOU SAY THESE WITHOUT MESSING UP?

International Tongue Twister Day was on November 8th and in honour of the day, are you up for a challenge?

Here is a list of some of the hardest tongue twisters ever!

1. “She sells seashells by the seashore.”

2. “He threw three free throws.”

3. “Betty bought a bit of butter. But the butter Betty bought was bitter. So Betty bought a better butter, and it was better than the butter Betty bought before.”

4. “Is it harder to toot, or to tutor two tooters to toot?”

5. “I like New York, unique New York, I like unique New York.”

6. Try to say this one even TWO times fast: “Scissors sizzle, thistles sizzle.”

7. “Fred fed Ted bread and Ted fed Fred bread.”

8. “A skunk sat on a stump and thunk the stump stunk, but the stump thunk the skunk stunk.”

9. “A synonym for cinnamon is a cinnamon synonym.”

10. Now that we’re warmed up: The Guinness Book of World Records once claimed this was the hardest tongue twister: “The sixth sick sheik’s sixth sheep’s sick.” (Be careful you don’t slip in an accidental S-word with that one!)

But according to researchers at M.I.T., this one might actually be harder: “Pad kid poured curd pulled cod.”