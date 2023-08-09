Tons of Nacho Cheese Spills from Truck onto Highway 

It was the taco of the town!

A large truck carrying cans of nacho cheese let loose all over an Arkansas highway Tuesday…

The Arkansas Department of Transportation shared a Facebook post…

But Facebook users had plenty of thoughts on the mix of cheese and summer heat.

“I wonder how many people told him “it’s not-cho day buddy!” one user wrote in the comments section, referring to the truck driver carrying the cheese containers.

“Taco Tuesday, anyone?” the ADOT wrote in the social media post…

Ooey, gooey cheese splattered across the highway…

Nachos’ usual traffic problem!

“It ain’t easy being cheesy,” one more commented.

The truck lost the load into the side of the grassy area, with one person predicting a rash of constipated wildlife!