Too Many Dogs Are Getting High, And It’s Becoming A Problem!
Doped-Up Dogs!
It appears that people are having trouble keeping their dogs off the grass these days!
Since the legalization of pot, vets have seen a major increase in cases of dogs that have become stoned accidentally.
Our fur babies are finding those edibles in the house and chowing down.
While not typically fatal, there can be serious side effects when a small dog eats several human doses of edibles.
So a friendly reminder to keep your pot and pooch separated!