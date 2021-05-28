TOO MUCH TV DURING MIDLIFE INCREASES RISK OF DEMENTIA

Listen up, “geriatric millennials.” Too much TV during midlife can put your brain at risk for dementia.

New research shows watching TV each day during adulthood can age the brain faster. Screen time apparently affects the “grey matter” in your brain.

That’s the stuff that helps coordinate muscle control, seeing, hearing, decision-making, and other important brain functions. Studies show a zero-point-five percent decline in grey matter volume for every additional hour of TV viewed. So go on and pop open a book.