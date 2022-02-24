Tooth Fairy Rates Are Way Up!

New findings from a 2022 Original Tooth Fairy Poll® show that Tooth Fairy’s average cash gift reached $5.36 per tooth, a record high in the 24-year history of the poll.

Delta Dental has been analyzing the Tooth Fairy’s U.S. annual giving trends since 1998.

The newly disclosed value of a lost tooth has more than quadrupled since the inception of the Original Tooth Fairy Poll® when the value of a lost tooth was $1.30.

This year’s poll illuminates the highest all-time average gift of $5.36 per tooth, which is 66 cents (14%) higher than the previous peak at $4.70 last year and well over $1 (33%) more per tooth since 2020 ($4.03).

