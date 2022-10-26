Top 10 correct movie lines which are often misquoted
Ah Houston, we've had a problem – Apollo 13, from Universal Pictures
So we’ve been saying all these famous movie lines wrong for years!
- Ah Houston, we’ve had a problem – Apollo 13, from Universal Pictures
- If you build it, he will come – Field of Dreams, from Universal Pictures
- Magic mirror, on the wall, who is the fairest of them all – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, from Walt Disney Productions
- Play it Sam play ‘As Time Goes By’ – Casablanca, from Warner Bros Pictures
- You’re going to need a bigger boat – JAWS, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment
- Oh, no, it wasn’t the airplanes, it was Beauty killed the Beast – King Kong (1933), from RKO Radio Pictures
- No, I am your father – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, from Lucas Film Ltd.
- ‘Do I feel lucky?’ Well, do ya punk? – Dirty Harry, from Warner Bros Pictures
- Fasten your seat belts, it’s going to be a bumpy night – All About Eve, from 20th Century Fox
- Take your stinking paws off me, you damn dirty ape – Planet of the Apes, from 20th Century Fox