Listen Live

Top 10 correct movie lines which are often misquoted

So we’ve been saying all these famous movie lines wrong for years! Ah Houston, we’ve […]

By Dirt/Divas

So we’ve been saying all these famous movie lines wrong for years!

Adults Find It Nearly Impossible To Get Through Their List of TV Shows And Movies


  1. Ah Houston, we’ve had a problem – Apollo 13, from Universal Pictures
  2. If you build it, he will come – Field of Dreams, from Universal Pictures
  3. Magic mirror, on the wall, who is the fairest of them all – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, from Walt Disney Productions
  4. Play it Sam play ‘As Time Goes By’ – Casablanca, from Warner Bros Pictures
  5. You’re going to need a bigger boat – JAWS, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment
  6. Oh, no, it wasn’t the airplanes, it was Beauty killed the Beast – King Kong (1933), from RKO Radio Pictures
  7. No, I am your father – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, from Lucas Film Ltd.
  8. ‘Do I feel lucky?’ Well, do ya punk? – Dirty Harry, from Warner Bros Pictures
  9. Fasten your seat belts, it’s going to be a bumpy night – All About Eve, from 20th Century Fox
  10. Take your stinking paws off me, you damn dirty ape – Planet of the Apes, from 20th Century Fox

Related posts

Adele Is About To Release the “I Drink Wine” Video!

Kanye West (Ye) Has Lost His Billionaire Status

‘The View’ Interrupted Live By Protesters During Interview With Sen. Ted Cruz