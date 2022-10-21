Listen Live

Top 10 Everyday Moments of Joy!

Find your joy!

By Kool Mornings

It’s Friday! And it’s been a terrible week, to say the least. Today we hope that everyone can find a little joy! So here are some things you can do that may help you feel a little better if you’re mood is down.

Simple Pleasure In Life And Then There’s Mom’s Simple Pleasures!
  1. Snuggling up under fresh bedsheets
  2. Binge-watching your favourite TV programme
  3. Enjoying a BBQ with friends and family
  4. Packages arriving in the post
  5. An at-home movie night with friends/family
  6. When someone cooks your favourite dinner as a surprise
  7. The first cup of tea/coffee in the morning
  8. Checking your bank account and having more money than you thought
  9. Getting an unexpected freebie
  10. Dancing to your favourite song

