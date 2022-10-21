Top 10 Everyday Moments of Joy!
Find your joy!
It’s Friday! And it’s been a terrible week, to say the least. Today we hope that everyone can find a little joy! So here are some things you can do that may help you feel a little better if you’re mood is down.
- Snuggling up under fresh bedsheets
- Binge-watching your favourite TV programme
- Enjoying a BBQ with friends and family
- Packages arriving in the post
- An at-home movie night with friends/family
- When someone cooks your favourite dinner as a surprise
- The first cup of tea/coffee in the morning
- Checking your bank account and having more money than you thought
- Getting an unexpected freebie
- Dancing to your favourite song