Top 10 Everyday Moments of Joy!

It’s Friday! And it’s been a terrible week, to say the least. Today we hope that everyone can find a little joy! So here are some things you can do that may help you feel a little better if you’re mood is down.

Snuggling up under fresh bedsheets Binge-watching your favourite TV programme Enjoying a BBQ with friends and family Packages arriving in the post An at-home movie night with friends/family When someone cooks your favourite dinner as a surprise The first cup of tea/coffee in the morning Checking your bank account and having more money than you thought Getting an unexpected freebie Dancing to your favourite song