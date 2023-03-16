Top 10 Lucky Charms In Ireland Ahead of St. Patrick’s Day
Do you have a lucky charm?
Does bird poo often land on you – supposedly a symbol of good luck
Irish people report experiencing 40 fortunate moments a year according to a new study!
The Irish are also more likely to describe themselves as lucky!
But 26 percent admitted they don’t truly know the meaning of luck and think it’s too hard to define.
TOP 10 LUCKY CHARMS IN IRELAND
- Lucky number
- Bracelet
- Coins
- Ring
- Four leaf clover
- Ladybugs
- Socks
- Horseshoe
- Rainbow
- Underwear