Top 10 Lucky Charms In Ireland Ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

Do you have a lucky charm?

By Life Hacks

Does bird poo often land on you – supposedly a symbol of good luck

Irish people report experiencing 40 fortunate moments a year according to a new study!

The Irish are also more likely to describe themselves as lucky!

But 26 percent admitted they don’t truly know the meaning of luck and think it’s too hard to define.

Things That People Consider To Be Lucky Charms! 

TOP 10 LUCKY CHARMS IN IRELAND

  1.           Lucky number
  2.           Bracelet
  3.           Coins
  4.           Ring
  5.           Four leaf clover
  6.           Ladybugs
  7.           Socks
  8.           Horseshoe
  9.           Rainbow
  10.        Underwear

