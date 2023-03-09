Top 10 Stereotypes Females Face Today!
The stereotypes still exist!
Research to reveal the most common stereotypes women and girls still battle within their everyday lives – despite coming a long way when it comes to equality and non-prejudice.
Half of the 450 girls aged 10-17 polled think their gender is more likely to experience negative stereotypes compared to their counterparts.
TOP 10 STEREOTYPES FEMALES FACE TODAY
- Girls are more emotional and delicate than boys
- Boys are stronger than girls
- Pink is a girl’s colour and blue is a boy’s colour
- Girls are expected to help with household chores
- Men are better drivers than women
- There are toys for girls and toys for boys
- Girls can cry but boys shouldn’t cry
- Boys are braver than girls
- Football is a boys’ game
- Science is more for boys