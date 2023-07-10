Top Activities Those With A Physical Condition Struggle To Do

Millions of people are unable to exercise, sleep or endure long journeys in the car – due to constant and debilitating pain.

A study of 2,000 adults found 52 percent report some kind of regular, physical pain, such as back troubles, arthritis or skin conditions.

Of these, 35 percent can’t comfortably exercise, and three in 10 find it impossible to get a full night’s sleep.

Even walking up the stairs proves to be an almost impossible task for 23 percent, while a fifth need help getting up off the sofa.

Being away from home, attending long meetings and enjoying a soak in the bath is also a major feat for many. The research found 44 percent of those with a condition such as irritable bowel syndrome, diabetes or peri-menopause are affected daily, and the ‘average’ sufferer loses up to three nights’ sleep every week.

Other tasks considered a real challenge for some include driving, eating, talking to others and socializing.

18 Activities Those with a Physical Condition Struggle to do!