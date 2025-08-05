SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT IN EFFECT Click here for details
🎤 Top Betting Favorites (According to Odds & Rumors)

Lifestyle
Published August 5, 2025
By Charlie

Miley Cyrus (≈ +500)

Miley sits at the top of early odds (about 5/1), backed by her recent chart-topping albums and genre-blending appeal. Betting sites and pundits see her as a strong pick if the NFL steers toward big-pop energy in 2026.

Chappell Roan (≈ +600)

This breakout pop artist is a close second. With serious TikTok momentum and critical praise, she represents the youthful, fresh pop vibe that often shines in halftime speculation.

RELATED: Will The Super Bowl Half Time Show Even Happen!

Oasis (≈ +650)

The iconic Brit-rock band is reunited and touring again — and nostalgia often gets love in this slot. Their potential return to the Super Bowl stage is both unexpected and exciting.

Other Early Contenders:

  • Christina Aguilera (+850) & Sabrina Carpenter (+850) — strong vocalists with broad appeal.
  • Dua Lipa (+1000)Metallica (+1000) — pop and rock extremes.
  • Billie Eilish (+1100)Charli XCX (+1100)
  • No Doubt (+1400)Post Malone (+1400)
  • Taylor Swift (+1600) — notably higher odds, likely due to her status and scheduling factors.

🚨 Rumor Mill: Jay‑Z in Talks?

A major wildcard: Jay‑Z, who hasn't yet performed at the Super Bowl. Rumours began June 2025 that he might headline the 2026 halftime show — especially notable because his company, Roc Nation, has curated the event since 2019. If true, it would mark his first time stepping onto the stage he helps produce.

