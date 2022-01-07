Will The Super Bowl Half Time Show Even Happen!

After the GRAMMYs officially postponed their 2022 awards ceremony, the next major music event on the horizon is the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Scheduled to take place on February 13, the show will feature Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will take the stage for what on paper promises to be a memorable event.

The problem? The latest surge in COVID-19 cases has cast some doubt over whether or not it’ll happen.

Dr. Dre could stand to lose millions should COVID-19 cancel the halftime show, TMZ reports. Dre reportedly fronted most of the money necessary to pull off the show as sources told TMZ that the event’s insurance has an exclusion for COVID-19.

Should the show get cancelled for COVID-19, that means Dre would stand to lose millions.

However, it appears the NFL is doing what it takes to ensure that Super Bowl LVI goes on. This includes reports that the league has reached out to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX to explore the possibility of the venue serving as a backup.