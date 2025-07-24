The Top Heat Wave Questions We’ve All Been Googling (While Melting Into the Sidewalk) ☀️💦

Ontario’s getting roasted again — and no, not emotionally, just literally. With another extreme heat alert blanketing the province, we’ve all been doing what any sweaty, sun-weary Canadian would: frantically Googling.

Here are the top heat-related questions we’ve been asking this month — because apparently, no one taught us how to survive summer without turning into a human puddle.

🔥 1. What temperature is considered extreme heat?

Short answer? When you start questioning your life choices for walking outside.

Technically, Environment Canada issues a heat warning when:

Daytime highs hit 31°C or more

Overnight lows stay above 20°C

And the humidex climbs to 40°C or higher for two days in a row

Translation: If it feels like breathing soup, that’s your sign.

😴 2. Why does extreme heat make you tired?

Because your body is working overtime to not spontaneously combust. Add in bad sleep, dehydration, and the emotional drain of peeling your thighs off leather car seats — and yeah, you’re gonna be exhausted.

💧 3. How do you prepare your body for extreme heat?

Treat it like a heatwave hangover prevention plan:

Hydrate before you fry

Keep chugging water throughout the day

Wear loose, breathable clothing

And maybe avoid your black skinny jeans until October

🩺 4. Does hot weather affect type 2 diabetes?

Yes — and it’s no joke. People with diabetes dehydrate faster, which messes with blood sugar levels, insulin, and leads to a vicious “thirsty–pee–thirstier–repeat” cycle. If you have diabetes, test more often, drink water like it’s your job, and avoid overheating.

🤰 5. Is hot weather bad for pregnancy?

Also yes. Your body’s already working hard growing a human — throw in a heatwave and it’s a recipe for dehydration, heat exhaustion, and higher risk of heat stroke.

So if you’re pregnant during a scorcher? Hydrate like crazy, stay indoors when possible, and embrace that AC like it's your new BFF.

Bonus: 🫠 “What are visible heat waves called?”

You know those wiggly waves you see rising off pavement like the air’s dancing? That’s called heat haze or heat shimmer.



And that puddle you think you see in the distance? Mirage. Not a magical oasis — just cruel, sciencey lies.