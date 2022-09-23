Top Signs of A True Holiday!

A study of 2,000 adults found one in six are content travelling a short distance for a time away, providing they have enough time to relax and unwind and explore new surroundings.

While 31 percent want to eat every meal in a restaurant and try new foods.

Waking up later than usual, wearing clothes which don’t usually leave the wardrobe at home and getting to enjoy evening entertainment every night are also classed as crucial for a real holiday.

It also emerged that 28 percent find the idea of sitting on a beach for two weeks boring – with a fifth admitting they would rather have a countryside retreat.

Top 10 Signs Of A True Holiday