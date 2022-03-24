WOULD YOU GIVE UP THESE THINGS TO GO ON A BIG VACATION?

A lot of people are itching for a big trip after being cooped up for two years. But obviously, you don’t want to put it on credit. So what would you be willing to GIVE UP to go on a big vacation this year?

Someone polled a bunch of people and asked if they’d give up specific things for six months to go on a trip.

How many of these five things would you sacrifice?

1. No concerts for six months? 71% said no problem.

2. Stop buying clothes for six months? 64% said yes.

3. Things like massages and spa treatments? 63% would go without them.

4. No trips to the movies for six months? 60% said yes.

5. Cook at home and avoid restaurants for six months? Only 36% would do that one.

The survey also found 93% of us find travelling “enjoyable” or “very enjoyable.” So 7% of us aren’t huge fans.