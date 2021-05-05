Listen Live

Toronto Creates Dog Poop Pilot Project!

This is a great idea for all cities!

By Kool Mornings

Throughout Toronto, those walking their dogs in certain parts of the city will be able to toss the dog poop bags in a bin that has a special compartment just for that.

 

 

Phase one of the project will see 10 litter bins in high traffic dog walking areas.  You won’t be able to miss these bins as they are labeled with a green sticker that says “dog poop.”

 

 

If the city sees success with this project more bins will be added within three months and will expand to 100 bins within six months.

 

More!

Related posts

IN THE PAST YEAR, WE MISSED OUT ON 28 DAYS OF QUALITY TIME WITH OUR MOMS

Holidays, Nights Out With Friends And Enjoyable Jobs Are Now Less Important Than Before Lockdown

Degree Is Launching The Worlds First Ever Deodorant Made For People With Disabilities