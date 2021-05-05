Toronto Creates Dog Poop Pilot Project!

Throughout Toronto, those walking their dogs in certain parts of the city will be able to toss the dog poop bags in a bin that has a special compartment just for that.

Phase one of the project will see 10 litter bins in high traffic dog walking areas. You won’t be able to miss these bins as they are labeled with a green sticker that says “dog poop.”

If the city sees success with this project more bins will be added within three months and will expand to 100 bins within six months.

