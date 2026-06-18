Toy Story 5 Breaks a Franchise Record... But Not the One Pixar Wanted
After nearly 30 years of making audiences laugh, cry and question why they're emotionally attached to animated toys, the Toy Story franchise has finally hit a new milestone.
Unfortunately, it's not exactly a victory lap.
Toy Story 5 has earned a strong 93% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, which would be a dream result for almost any movie.
The problem?
It's now the lowest-rated film in the history of the Toy Story franchise.
That's less a criticism of Toy Story 5 and more a reminder of how ridiculously successful the previous films were.
Here's how the series stacks up:
🎬 Toy Story – 100% critics score
🎬 Toy Story 2 – 100% critics score
🎬 Toy Story 3 – 98% critics score
🎬 Toy Story 4 – 97% critics score
🎬 Toy Story 5 – 93% critics score
To put that into perspective, a 93% rating would make most studios throw a parade. For Pixar, it apparently means finishing last.
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Audience scores have not yet fully rolled in, but they'll be closely watched. Interestingly, the highest audience score in the franchise belongs to Toy Story 4 with 94%, while Toy Story 2 sits at 87%, proving that critics and fans don't always see eye to eye.
The original Toy Story debuted in 1995 and changed animation forever, becoming the first feature-length film created entirely with computer animation. Three decades later, the franchise remains one of Hollywood's most beloved series.
So while Toy Story 5 may technically be the "worst-reviewed" movie in the series, that's a bit like being the slowest Olympic sprinter.
You're still doing pretty well.
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